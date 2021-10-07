Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 710,459 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Splunk by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Splunk by 18.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $146.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

