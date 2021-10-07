Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $16.72

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $17.43. Aemetis shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 4,883 shares traded.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $551.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.