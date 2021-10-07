AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

Shares of AVAV traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.35. 1,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,227. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,842.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.33.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $704,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,900 shares of company stock worth $6,643,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.