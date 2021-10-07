Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Update

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,015.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 686,162 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,249.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 28,237 shares of company stock worth $372,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

