Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives $49.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGGZF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
AGGZF opened at $21.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $37.86.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
