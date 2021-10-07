Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives $49.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGGZF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

AGGZF opened at $21.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

