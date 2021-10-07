AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.57

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.57 and traded as high as C$7.71. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 96,100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.80.

The company has a market cap of C$536.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.57.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

