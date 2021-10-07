AGNC Investment Corp. Plans Oct 21 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a oct 21 dividend on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 174,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,491. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

