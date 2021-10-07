Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $63.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James set a $79.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $85.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.