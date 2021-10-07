Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$79.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$83.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$99.80.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$67.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$62.28 and a 1 year high of C$112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.