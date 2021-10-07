Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.