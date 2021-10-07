Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Up 34.9% in September

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 623,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

