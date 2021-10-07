Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 178,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.