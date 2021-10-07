Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

AKRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $170,027.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,855.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $859,260 in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKRO opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $753.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.