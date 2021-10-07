Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.75.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $2,177,776. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $10,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.