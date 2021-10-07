Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Trading Down 2%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.88. 1,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,765,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.