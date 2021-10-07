Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $168.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.13. 489,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,663. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

