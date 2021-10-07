Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,363,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $294,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

