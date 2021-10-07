Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.10. 14,820,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,843,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $391.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.41.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

