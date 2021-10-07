Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

ALGS stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

