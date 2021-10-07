Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,008,000 after buying an additional 558,943 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after buying an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.