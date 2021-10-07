AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in September

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 70,948 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,250,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 238,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

