AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 37.8% in September

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $12.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
