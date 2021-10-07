Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Critical Survey

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of OneSpan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allin and OneSpan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSpan 0 0 3 0 3.00

OneSpan has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.90%. Given OneSpan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Allin.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A OneSpan -9.29% -5.28% -3.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allin and OneSpan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneSpan $215.69 million 3.59 -$5.45 million $0.16 120.44

Allin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpan.

Risk and Volatility

Allin has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpan has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneSpan beats Allin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allin Company Profile

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

