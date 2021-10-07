Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

ALLY opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

