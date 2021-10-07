Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALPAU stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

