Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $23.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,747.08. The company had a trading volume of 985,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,801.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,436.00 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

