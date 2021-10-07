Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Alphabet worth $11,314,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $42.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,789.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,801.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,544.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

