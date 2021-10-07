Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,798,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $51.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,798.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,801.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,544.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

