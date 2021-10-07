Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $776,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 119.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 93.8% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,639 shares of company stock valued at $419,931,133. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,747.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,801.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,544.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

