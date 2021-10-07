AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,810 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.69.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.80.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

