AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 58.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $138.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

