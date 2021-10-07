AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 713,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,726,753. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

