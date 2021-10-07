AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,115 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 328.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

