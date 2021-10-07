AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 55,560 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,560 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

