Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,023 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $21,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

