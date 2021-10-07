Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$68.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.25.

Get Altus Group alerts:

TSE:AIF opened at C$63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$63.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.84. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.17.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.1800001 EPS for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.