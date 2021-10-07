Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 3,800.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $501.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

