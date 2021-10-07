Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 871,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,735 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $67,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 380,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,874. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

