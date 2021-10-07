American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

AAL stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

