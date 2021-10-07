American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

NYSE ACC opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 348,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,111 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

