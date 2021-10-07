American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.40 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

