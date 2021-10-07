American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Public Education by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,120,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 103,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

American Public Education stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $487.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

