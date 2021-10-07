American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg Sells 107,000 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $8.49 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after buying an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 1,483,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

