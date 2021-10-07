America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRMT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CRMT opened at $117.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.51. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $769.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

