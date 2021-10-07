Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.89

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 47757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

USA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.96. The company has a market cap of C$120.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.