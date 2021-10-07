Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.89

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 47757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

USA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.96. The company has a market cap of C$120.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Americas Silver Company Profile (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

