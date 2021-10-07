Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after buying an additional 215,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $106,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,711 shares of company stock valued at $862,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $919.81 million, a P/E ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

