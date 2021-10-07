Analysts Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. ABB reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $32.80 on Monday. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

