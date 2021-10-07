Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

