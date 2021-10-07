Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Banner posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.75 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

BANR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,471. Banner has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

