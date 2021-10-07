Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report sales of $9.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the lowest is $9.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $38.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 million to $39.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.