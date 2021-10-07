Analysts Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Verastem stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $506.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 63.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

